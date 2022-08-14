Kano govt inaugurates committee on teachers service elongation

Advertisement
The Kano State Government has inaugurated a 13-member committee on the elongation of service years of teachers.
The committee will examine the Career Path Policy and Presidential Approvals for Teaching, for implementation in the state.
A statement issued by the Deputy Director, Information, in the state Ministry of Education, Malam Aliyu Yusuf, on Sunday in Kano, said the committee was headed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Hajiya Lauratu Ado-Diso.
The committee was also mandated to identify critical issues responsible for low morale of teachers, especially those in the state civil service.
It is also to help in promoting and facilitating effective implementation of the career path policy in the state.
“The committee is tasked with the responsibility of advising government on how to replicate in the state what is happening at the federal level regarding the elongation of service years for teachers.
“The committee is also mandated to be compiling an updated data bank of teachers, as well as promoting and encouraging digital teaching and learning in the state,” the statement added.
The Executive Secretary, State Library Board, would serve as Co-Chairman of the committee, which has the Executive Chairmen of SUBEB and that of Quranic and Islamic Schools Management Board, as members.
Other members are the Executive Secretaries of Kano State Senior Schools Management Board, the State Teachers Service Board, Agency for Mass Education and Private and Voluntary Institutions Board.
The rest were ANCOPSS President, NUT Chairman, Coordinator of Teachers Registration Council, and representatives of Association of Private Schools Proprietors and Local Education Secretaries Forum.
The Director, Administration and General Service of the state Ministry of Education will serve as Secretary of the committee.