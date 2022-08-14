Kano govt inaugurates committee on teachers service elongation

Advertisement

The Kano State Government has inaugurated a 13-member committee on the elongation of service years of teachers.

The committee will examine the Career Path Policy and Presidential Approvals for Teaching, for implementation in the state.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director, Information, in the state Ministry of Education, Malam Aliyu Yusuf, on Sunday in Kano, said the committee was headed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Hajiya Lauratu Ado-Diso.