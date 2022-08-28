Anambra Community Bursts Gunmen Syndicate, Arrests Many

Advertisement

A syndicate of gunmen terrorizing the University town of Okija in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State has been dislodged by the town’s vigilante outfit and many of them arrested in the process.

Okija hosts Madonna University and Legacy University, as well as the renowned Obijackson Hospital, which help to attract visitors from within and outside Nigeria.

Okija is among places where unknown gunmen set up camps in the forests where kidnapped victims were kept until ransom was paid.

The arrested hoodlums, believed to also belong to various cult groups, have confessed being responsible for the attack of the palace of the traditional ruler of Okija, Igwe Okezie and the home of a prominent indigene of the town, Chief Ossy Ndiogulu, during which they made away with over 100 pump action guns purchased for the town’s vigilante group and some cars.

They have also confessed being responsible for the kidnapping and daylight shootings in parts of the town.

Worried by the development in the area, stakeholders of the community appointed a new management committee headed by a former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Kenneth Emeakayi which has been picking the gunmen from their various hideouts.

Emeakayi said weekend that the people of Okija would no longer tolerate the activities of the hoodlums, warning those with devilish motives to relocate.

He said: “Following the mandate given to us, we have swung into action to rid our community of the bag eggs that have been scaring people from carrying out their legitimate businesses in the town

“We have decided that kidnapping and armed robbery must not take place in this town again and we are prepared to ensure security of lives and property.

“We are therefore determined to rescue Okija from the hands of the hoodlums and halt the situation that had led to the collapse of businesses in our once peaceful town.

“Henceforth, the sale of hard drugs of all types, including nkpurumiri, has been banned in all the 30 villages in Okija. Similarly, cult activities, which had contributed in scaring people out of the area will no longer be tolerated.”

Source: The Razor News