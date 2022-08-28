Nnewi Celebrates 2022 Afịaọlụ Festival

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The display of the rich Igbo cultural heritage and tradition was at its peak, as the people of Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State celebrated the 2022 Afịaolụ Festival, also known as the new yam festival celebration of the community.

Popularly known as Afịọlụ Nnewi, the event, which held at Enete-Edo Nnewi, attracted many sons and daughters of the community and other dignitaries, who came to felicitate with Ndị Nnewi on the special annual occasion.

The Afịaolụ festival commences on Eke Market day with what is traditionally described as Ịwa Ji (scaling of yam) and Ịkpa Nkụ (the wood gathering), which herald the availability of new yam as well as thanksgiving to God. The festival also includes a variety of entertainments including performance of ceremonial rites by the Igwe (king), Igwe Kenneth Orizu; as well as other cultural displays, among which masquerades’ performances and entertainments stand out.

Speaking at the event, the Anambra State Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism Comrade Don Onyenji hailed the people for preserving the Igbo cultural heritage and tradition through the Afịaolụ festival; while equally reminding them of the government’s interest to resuscitate Igbo culture, values and norms in the state.

He also advised Ndi Anambra to see the enormous opportunities and gains in Agriculture and to venture into it as a source of income and to help save humanity from hunger. He reminded them of the vision and efforts of the state government under Governor Chukwuma Soludo, to encourage Regenerative Agriculture in the state, and urged the citizens to queue into that, as no nation can survive without food.

Highpoints of the four-day event which ended on Wednesday include masquerade displays, cultural dances, paying of homage to Igwe Orizu, among others.