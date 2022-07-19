Why first batch of Bauchi Pilgrims first landed in Kano for hours before coming to Bauchi in the morning

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board has explained that the first batch 540 of Bauchi Pilgrims landed in Kano because the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA ) bar aeroplanes from landing in nine airports in the night including Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Bauchi.

The Executive Secretary of the Board Imam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris gave the explanation while answering questions from reporters, He said “yesterday we have completed all arrangements to airlift the first batch of our pilgrims to back home after successful completion of pilgrimage, the plane left Saudia around 12am Saudia time it’s expected it will land in Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Bauchi aroundafte 3am or 4am but unfortunately they divert it to Kano ”

He said the Bauchi State Governor , Minister of Aviation and the Chairman National Hajj Commission Zikrullahi Kunle , after exhaustive discussions but later they concluded to delay the flight from landing in Bauchi it will land in Kano early morning it will come to Bauchi.



Imam Abdurrahman said we are expecting the second flight today in the night it will also leave Saudia by 12 midnight if everything goes smoothly , they will land in Bauchi Airport, but if they didn’t agree we will delay the flight two hours in Saudia, so that when it left it will land in Bauchi in the morning.

The first batch of 540 Bauchi pilgrims returned home after successful completion of Hajj rites in Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft landed Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport at Early hours of today Tuesday 20/7/2022 with 540 pilgrims via MaxAir flight NGL2006 at about 8:05 am.

The first batch is made up of pilgrims from Bauchi, Bogoro, all Local Government Areas at Bauchi North Senatorial District including those who paid their Hajj fares with the Board headquarters.

A total of 1446 from Bauchi state including officials was airlifted in four batches to Saudi Arabia for this year pilgrimage, the second batch is expected as soon as the arrangement completed in Saudi Arabia.

Some of the Pilgrims interviewed thank the Almighty Allah for giving them the opportunity to complete this year pilgrimage successfully and comes back home safely they expressed worry the way officials divert their flight to Kano for some hours without explanation.

In a separate interview with some of the pilgrims, Alhaji Yushau Abdullahi and Hajia Adama Musa commended Bauchi State Government for it’s commitment towards providing welfare services to pilgrims.

The 2022 State Amerul Hajj, His Royal Highness the emir of Katagum Alh. Umar Faruq II was in present to welcome the first batch at the Bauchi International Airport.