Obiano’s Chief of Staff Arrests Anambra-born Journalist in Abuja

Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe, an Anambra-born journalist and publisher of 247UREPORTS (www.247ureports.com) has been arrested by police, working on the instruction of the former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Willie Obiano, Mr. Primus Odili.

The Abuja-based media practitioner was said to be arrested yesterday (Tuesday) at about 12:43pm at a site where he was, before some policemen in mufti stormed, arrested and whisked him away in a twinkle of an eye.

A source close Mr. Ezenekwe’s family revealed that the policemen refused to explain to them the reasons behind his arrest, but only simply told them that there was a petition against him, without telling them whom or where the said petition came from.

“They took him to Police Headquarters at Louis Edet House, Area II, Abuja; and it was there they disclosed to him that the petition was from Anambra and from Primus Odili (former Chief of Staff to Obiano) for a libelous publication, citing a story he (Ezenekwe) wrote and published on 13th May, this year,” the source said.

The source, who said Ezenekwe was later transferred to Maitama Police Station, Abuja, where he spent the night, further revealed that Primus said he believed that it was his enemies in the Government House that told him (Ezenekwe) to write the story, and therefore insisted that he should mention the names of the people behind the story.

“They said they know the people who told him to write the story, but want him to mention their names by himself; and insisted that they would continue to detain him there until he mentions names,” the source added.

It was gathered that Mr. Ezenekwe who is seriously sick has not taken his medication since yesterday, and therefore calls for the urgent intervention by relevant authorities to secure his release from the police cell, as he is being unjustly tormented, intimidated and tortured.