Why I Stole My Neighbour’s Child — Lady, 29, Confesses in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 29-year-old lady, Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, has opened up on why he stole his neighbour’s child in Anambra State.

The lady, who has been arrested by the operatives of the Anambra State Command, was said to have stolen her neighbour’s 3-year-old child at Nwawulu street, Okpoko, Onitsha, Anambra State.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the lady, who initially denied knowing the whereabout of the child, later confessed that she stole her with the intention of selling her.

The statement reads: “The Anambra State Command Operatives on 2/7/2022 at 4:30pm, arrested one Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, 29 years, native Isinkwo Abaomege in Onicha L.G.A. of Ebonyi State.

“She was arrested on alleged case of child stealing at Nwawulu street, Okpoko, Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Preliminary information reveals that the suspect is a neighbor to the parent of the child.

“Chinwendu when arrested initially denied to know the whereabout of the 3-year-old girl. Further interrogation by the police made her to confess to stealing the child with the intention of selling her.

“Meanwhile, the child has been recovered and handed over to the parent.

“Further details shall be communicated, please.”