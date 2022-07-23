Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency to recruit over 1000 officers – GM

Advertisement

The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency(LNSA) says plans are underway to recruit no fewer than 1,000 officers to boost its operating capacity for effective community policing in the state.

Dr Ifalade Oyekan, General Manager of the agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, that the agency received over 34,000 applications on its portal.

Oyekan said that the first stage of the screening exercise took place across Lagos, Epe, Ikorodu, Ikeja and Badagry divisions of the state.

He said that the applicants were required to fill and submit an online form on the agency’s website, after which, they were invited for physical screening.

Oyekan said that those who had scaled through the previous stages were awaiting examination and successful candidates would proceed for fitness screening and documentation.

According to him,the applicants are indigenous locals in the various Local Government Areas (LGA) ,where they operate and are registered with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA).

This , he said, was a deliberate policy to make use of their local knowledge to achieve maximum grassroots intelligence gathering and community policing.

He, however, refuted rumours claiming that the recruitment process had been completed.

“Applicants who have gone through preliminary stages of the recruitment process will write the examination at Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC) because we want the process to be unbiased.

“However, there has been a delay due to an ongoing promotion exam taking place at the centre.

“We have received messages on why the recruitment process is being delayed, while some are saying that we have completed the process. I assure you that as soon as the centre is free, we would proceed, ” he said.

He advised candidates to visit the agency’s website www.lnsa.lg.gov.ng to check their status and print their invitation.

The general manager added that the agency would create more operational units to complement the activities of other security agencies and boost community policing in the state.

He said that the new units would include: Research, Development and New Innovation; Human Trafficking, Domestic and Sexual Violence; Forest Rangers; Marine Patrol and Deterrence, Anti-riot and Crowd Management.

He gave the others as Forensics and Crime Scene Management; Paramedics; Technical and Mechanic units.

“When LNSA was created, it was stated that every LGA must have at least 100 officers. But that is not the situation right now because many are struggling to have at least 50 per cent of the required number.

“This number is enough to meet the demands of our operations, especially with the rebranding that is going on now.

“Despite this, we are still giving our best and creating more units to enhance our operations. These units would need more competent hands for it to run effectively,” he said.

Oyekan thanked Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his support toward making the agency a model in community policing in the country

He said that the governor’s investment in security showed commitment to the actualisation of the sixth pillar of his administration’s THEMES agenda.

NAN reports that the agency was established in 2016 to partner with communities, police and other relevant security agencies in gathering, collating, and sharing information and intelligence to ensure safety in communities within Lagos State.

The agency’s personnel are currently operational in all the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of the state.