“We’ll go home and reconcile with aggrieved members,” Ekiti APC Stakeholders task themselves

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ekiti rose from a meeting on Saturday 23rd July, 2022, with a resolution to embark on genuine reconciliatory moves with dissenting members in their different local governments, wards and units in the spirit of “no victor, no vanquished,” even as the party coasted home to victory in the last governorship election in the state.

The meeting was the first of its kind since the 18 June 2022, when APC resoundingly beat other parties to come top at the poll and its governorship candidate, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, BAO, emerged the Governor-elect.

Speaking to the gathering of the party leaders, the State Chairman of the party, Barrister Paul Omotoso, thanked every member from the top to bottom who contributed in one way or the other to the success of the party who contributed to the success at the poll. He said that since the election was over and “our party” had won with a landslide, there was no reason to continue to bear any grudge against anyone who might have worked against the party’s interest during the election. Rather everyone should go back home and draw the aggrieved ones closer and back to the party.

“It is a no victor, no vanquished situation for our party and we are grateful to everyone,” he said.

The party chairman however warned members not to let of their guard or make any move that will polarise the party 8n the state. He assured that there was no division among the party leaders at the top, saying that from Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, the first democratically elected Governor of the state, to Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, the incumbent, to Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, the incoming, the leadership of the party is one and whole.

“If you are a bonafide member of our party, then see the leadership as one and all the leaders as inseparable. There is only one caucus of APC in Ekiti, and that is the one with Otunba Adebayo at the top, followed by Dr. Fayemi and then the Governor-elect, Mr. Oyebanjiand then the other notable leaders of the party.”

Members from the three senatorial districts, who reacted to the Chairman’s message also affirmed the need for the party to unite and welcome back those who had left in anger back, and that it’s now, more than ever, that they need everyone in their midst.

The stakeholders express their gratitude to God almighty, the State Governor, Dr. Fayemi, his wife Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi and everyone who played one role or the other in ensuring their victory at the poll.

In his response to all contributions, Deputy Governor of the State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, who stood in for the Governor, Dr. Fayemi, thanked everyone, dedicated the victory to God, asked for unity among members, asked them to go after those who might have left the party in anger and most importantly, asked party men and women to remain steadfast and focus on the remaining elections ahead, to ensure a resounding victory.

“We have the presidential election ahead as well as as those of the national and state assemblies. It is only when our party come out victorious in those polls, that our incoming Governor can be able to recommend deserving members into appointive positions at the national level.”

Also present at the meeting, the first of its kind since the 18 June Guber election, were the Governor-elect, Chief Mrs. Funminiyi Afuye, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Funminiyi Afuye, his deputy, Rt Hon. Hakeem Jamiu, State Deputy Chairman of the party, Hon. Sola Elesin, one-time Deputy Governor of the State, Surveyor Abiodun Aluko, former State Chairman of the party, Chief Jide Awe and a host of other leaders of the party.