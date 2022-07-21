Firm vows to revive music industry in S/East, begins talent hunt

Advertisement

Tony Okafor,Awka

A firm, God Bless China(GBC) has said it is poised to revive the music industry in the South-East.

The firm’s Artiste and repertoire,Earl Bugatti, disclosed this in a chat with our correspondent, stating that GBC had commenced talent hunting in that direction.

Bugatti said,”We’re working on so many vital organs of what a label should be in today’s music business world and the aim is to drive the music business in Eastern Nigeria back to its glory days and beyond.

“GBC records seems not to be slowing down anytime soon as their rave of the moment “Rord Kelly” just dropped another single which he titled Amara and it’s already trending on digital streaming platforms like Audiomack and Boomplay.

He hinted that a lot of manpower required for the feat were already on the verge of being brought on aboard GBC records.

Bugatti said GBC Entertainment was founded in 2020; inspired by love for the entertainment industry and the quest to invest in talented artistes, seeing them grow and pushing their dreams.

He added,”The Goal of GBC is beyond just entertainment (even though entertaining is a huge part of our goal).

We also want to invest in the growth/talents of artistes and other staff members causing them to live up to their full potentials and gaining results.

“GBC is a fast growing record label.

Currently we’re working with with a manager, producer, driver, photographer, Dj and other staff members.

“Our office is located at Isaac Jacob Apartment Orchid Road Lekki,Lagos.

Currently signed into our record label are two artistes: Charles Chisom Metu(with the tag name CC2 )signed in 2020.He has dropped many songs under the record label which include : big fish,fire flames,focus, no cap, looking in the mirror.Anih Elijah, with stage name. Rord Kelly signed in 2022 with: Verified Ogbe Remix Ft CC2, money matter.”