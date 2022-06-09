SMEDAN records 95% success in agri-prenueship scheme in Bauchi

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Small and Medium Development Enterprises

Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has said that its has recorded tremendous success in agri-prenueship scheme project in Bauchi State.

Accordingly, the agency also achieve alot towards making most of the cooperative societies to get registered with the relevant regulatory authorities in the last five months of the scheme.

The Smedan Manager, Bauchi North-East Zonal Office, Abdulrashid Andu Aliyu who was also the project coordinator, disclosed this during the National Agri-prenueship Training Scheme (NATS) and visit assessment of the beneficiaries, held at the Agency conference hall, Thursday in Bauchi.

He “said before now only few cooperative societies were able to registered their company with the relevant regulatory authorities on their businesses, but with the coming of (SMEDAN) most of them have now fully registered with either NAFDAC, SON and CAC in the State”,.

According to him, said the ultimate aims of the training was to evaluate and assess, each member of the cooperative societies as well as their performances, compliances and achievements recorded so far in the Scheme.

In addition to that, building the capacity of the cooperative societies members in the areas of developing a good Bankable Development Plan, and how to also assist the cooperative societies in securing of loans from the financial institutions at xero percent soft loan to burst their businesses.

He further disclosed that the agency had engaged 2000 cooperative societies members on the scheme who were carefully selected across the 20 LGA of State and where divided into two cluster of Bauchi South and Bauchi North respectively.

Some of the beneficiaries interview, Alh Bello Galoji from unguwar Dumi and Gimbiya Istifanus of Yelwa quarters both commended the federal government and (SMEDAN) for organising the training scheme.