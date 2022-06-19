RTEAN appeal full recognition by state government

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, Ebonyi state chapter has appealed Ebonyi state government under Engr. Dave Nweze Umahi’s administration for its recognition/acceptance in the state in performing optimally thereby creating employment opportunities as well as generate revenue for the government.

Prince Igwe James aka Samanja, CEO UDISAM Mass Transit and National Director Contact & Mobilization for Grassroot Development Initiative, disclosed this Saturday 18th, at Abakaliki during an interactive session with our correspondent.

Prince Igwe while thanking the Governor Engr. Nweze Umahi for the idea of having a Central park for all the motorist, equally appealed to the governor if there’s anyway he can change the name from “motor park” to “motor port” which according to him will go a long way in its operation.

“You know when you go to seaport you see people working there as graduates. They don’t call themselves ‘agbero’, and the same thing is applicable when you go to airport. People working there, they don’t call themselves “agbero”, so why should the motor park be different?

“So since its a transportation movement they should change the name from ‘New centenary city motor park’, to ‘New centenary city motor port.’ It will help because he has done well by putting up such an idea, and I hope the transporters in Ebonyi like us, are enjoying it.

Speaking further CEO UDISAM Mass Transit explained, “The trade Union established RTEAN to help the federal govt pilot the affair of transportation, which the job was bigger and they later gave birth to National Union that is only existing in Ebonyi. But in other states RTEAN is existing and they’re working very well. They have been generating a very big amount of money to the government, like Enugu state they generate a lot. A place like Abia state they generate alot.

“They have been working hand in hand with all the state they exist in. And when it comes to Ebonyi, I don’t think the state is generating from National union people. I don’t think because all the parks are occupied, I don’t think they pay. And it is becoming a very bad thing to the state revenue point. Because if you want your state to grow, you should equally contribute, both by paying your tax and doing all you supposed to do. And we are praying because they’re involved, but there is a law that permits them to involve in distribution of electoral material and we are praying that maybe very soon Ebonyi is going to accept RTEAN, so that they can help and generate money to the government purse. Because this man called Engr Dave Nweze Umahi his excellency is really doing wonderfully. Even when he was at Abuja the work is still going on, he came back the work is still going on, that is to tell you he knows what he’s doing.

“He don’t want to tell people that why he has been doing all these things is because he wants to be voted as the President of the country, No!

He’s doing it because of the love and passion he has for his people. And I think by the special grace of God, he is going to finish all his projects before handing over.” (He added)

In addition the State secretary RTEAN, Ebonyi state, Comrade Ike Caleb Odii

said RTEAN was first established in 1933 but then unknown as RTEAN it was just a transport company, where the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo was their first Secretary General and during Obasanjo’s regime, because of Labour issues most of the transport companies were brought together under RTEAN. And that was when they registered RTEAN under decree 97 or so. And that was when they joined all the transport companies that are operating in different states and different place of Nigeria and then named it RTEAN.

Caleb Odii alleged that, “They are meant to be in charge of all transport parts of government and other transport organization.

He noted that RTEAN major obligation or duty is to provide safety in Nigerian transportation; the safety of the motorist, the safety of the passengers, their luggage and equally make sure that government parks are properly organized. Also that RTEAN should be solely involved in providing adequate security.

“As in terms of Ebonyi state, RTEAN in their own skeletal functions so far, before now they’re coming to go in full service in Ebonyi state. They have been partnering with the government to make sure that insecurity in the state is contained.

“RTEAN has been law abiding, making sure that they flow where the government flow. Because its part of our obligation to make sure we support the state government that is in power.

“Now RTEAN, if government should fully empower them by their constitutional rights, because we are still under government to obey them, work with their policies. If RTEAN should be fully empowered to render their services as is gazetted in the labour law, RTEAN as regards the central park of a thing is a welcome development.

“RTEAN will make sure that every transport company in the state must always abide by the law that controls that central park. RTEAN will get involved in the security aspects of that central park, because of the workers we use, and then they’ll make sure that there will not be any insecurity in that area. And RTEAN as well will create forum that will help in generating revenues for government as long as that central park is concerned, because government cannot do everything. They have been so wonderful but there are some aspects that they need private sector to actually get involved in their matter. Like in this revenue matter, RTEAN in other states where they exist, I’m not making it as a boast but God knows I’m telling the truth, RTEAN is expert in transport revenue generation. Both for government, for reducing unemployment as long as they’re concerned.”

The Secretary however made several request to the Government in the development of the park as well as replacing the outdated buses in use, to standard air conditioned commuter buses for the safety of its passengers. “Our request from the government is;

To give us an open hand of operation and welcome us to partner with them. Because they’re still our boss, they’re still our everything. That’s the request we are making from them, and then give us a soft landing by giving us where to develop parks and as well, if possible partner with them in raising up some vehicles. Because we are looking at turning around the nature of vehicles Ebonyians are using. With what government have done in the state, the development the government has done, Ebonyi, I’m seeing it that we ought to now begin to use some of these commuter buses that have airconditions and things, and not some of these outdated vehicles that if anything happens just in a twinkle of an eye will waste so many people’s lives. So RTEAN in other states already are operating at this level.”(Odii added)