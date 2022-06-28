Police arrest three suspects over removal of 16 year old boy eyes 

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects over forceful removal of 16 year old boy eyes.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil stated this today in Bauchi when he answered questions from newsmen in Bauchi, He said Police have arrested three suspects , the prime suspect that lured the boy to that Rock and committed the act, the person that asked them to bring the two human being eyes, and the person that led the suspect to the person who asked them to bring two human eyes”

He said “we are still expanding our investigations until we arrested all the people that has a hand in to this dastardly act”

Police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police Umar Mamman Sanda vowed to get to the root of the matter, and assured that the police will ensure that culprits behind the dastardly act are brought to book to serve as deterrence for future occurrence.

Wakil said the suspect may be charged with culpable homicide because their intention was to killed the boy he tied his neck with cable until he became unconscious before, he brought out a knife and removed his two eyes, but please allow us to complete our investigations, in order to charge them appropriately.