PDP Risks Not Having Candidates In Ebonyi, Group Warns

Advertisement

A group in Abuja, the Elections Transparency Group (ETG) has cautioned

the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of the danger of not

fielding a governorship and other candidates in the 2023 general

elections in Ebonyi State.

The group said gone are the days when political parties can conduct

primary election, cancel it to conduct fresh one just to satisfy

vested interests.

The ETG said in a release issued on Thursday and signed by its

Convener, Dr. Kazeem Adekunle, that the best option before the PDP was

to have accepted the result of May 29, 2022 primary election of the

party in Ebonyi State that produced Dr. Ifeanyi-Chukwuma Odii as the

governorship candidate.

The group said unless the PDP National Working Committee has a motive

of making sure that the party does not participate in the 2023 general

elections in Ebonyi State, there should be no reason anyone will

contemplate jettisoning a primary election duly monitor by the

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

ETG said with the position of INEC affirming that its report of the

Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District APC primary, as submitted to

INEC headquarters in Abuja, was final, it should be clear enough that

no one can upturn the results of the May 29, 2022 primary election of

the PDP in Ebonyi State.

The same way APC cancelled already conducted primary in Akwa Ibom

North-West Senatorial District was the way PDP said it cancelled the

primary election in Ebonyi State.

Also, the same way INEC in its report validated the APC primary for

Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District was the same way INEC

affirmed that of Ebonyi State.

Therefore, if INEC is insisting that it will not recognize Senator

Godswill Akpabio, who emerged from the APC fresh primary in Akwa Ibom,

it is certain that INEC will also not recognize Senator Obinna Ogba as

PDP governorship candidate as well as others who emerged from the

party’s rescheduled exercise of June 4 and 5, 2022 because the

primaries were not monitored by INEC.

Most importantly, Federal High Court, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has

nullified the June 4 and 5, 2022 exercise and declared Dr. Odii as the

authentic governorship candidate of the party.

It therefore behoves on the PDP to put its house in order and act in

accordance with the Electoral Act 2022, else, the party risks not

having candidates in Ebonyi State.