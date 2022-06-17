Bandits attack Bauchi communities, kill four people, injures three

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked and killed four people injured three persons in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of Alkaleri Local Government Yusuf Garba confirmed the incident, today in Bauchi, He said that four people have been killed by the bandits.

He said the bandits went to the suspected village to abduct the hamlet head of Jimari sabuwa, New Tudun wadan Jada Jauro Banu, but when people raised alarm they abandoned their mission and fled.

Chairman said the kidnappers came through the largest border forest with Taraba,Gombe and Plateau States , and security operatives are pursuing them.

Yusuf said they held a security council meeting with the State security chiefs and the secretary to the State Government and security operatives have been deployed patrolling the area.

Our correspondent gathered from the locals that the affected communities are Tudun Wadan Jada old Jamari Sabuwa Garin Jauro Bano.

Local sources including vigilantes told our Correspondent that the bandits went to abduct someone, he raised alarm , youths mobilized themselves, because of the large number of people that raised alarm the bandits open fire and killed four people and injured three, they were unable to go with the abducted people.

Resident of the area Muhammad Usman told our reporter that the attackers arrived in the community around 11:45 p.m in the night.

“ they came on motorcycles and when people raises alarm they started shooting sporadically and fled to the bush after they killed four people.

Locals said the injured victims were taken to Hospital in Gombe a neighboring State with Bauchi State.

They separately confirmed that Police and Army among others have visited the communities attacked, where they calmed them down and assured them of protection of their lives and properties.

Police Public Relations Officer Mohammed Ahmed Wakil didnot confirm or deny the attack and pledge to speak our position after he receive the information.