Over 540 Bauchi farmers to benefits from N4 billion AUDA-NEPAD project 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

No few than 540 farmers will benefit from the 4 billion 292 million 175 thousand and 661naira under Africa United Development Agency and New Partnership for African Development (AUDA-NEPAD) agricultural pilot project in Bauchi State.

This was disclosed by the Director General of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dr Easter Ahmed, during the capacity building training organized held at the Command Guest-Inn, Monday in Bauchi, said that the project was a counterpart funding between the Bauchi State Government and the AUDA-NEPAD to the tune of four billion naira of eight years project.

According to her, said “The aims of the projects was to build their capacity, reduce the rate of poverty among women and unemployed youth in the areas of selective crops; tomatoes, weed, rice, sorghum, and other freshable items.

Similarly, the beneficiaries were cut across the 20 local government area councils of the State comprising 292 male representing 53%, 248 female representing 46% female and 1.2 of 10% representing people living with disability PLWD.

Adding that, the project was divided into 3 clusters from each senatorial districts with 60 Green Houses basically vegetable.

She further disclosed that women were given more consideration and opportunity in the project with 248 beneficiaries representing 46 percent.

Earlier, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed commended the Agency’s for selecting the State on the project, noting that the ultimate aims of the projects is to cushion the hardship been face by our teaming farmers against the pandemic of COVID-19 in the State.

The governor who was ably represented by the Bauchi Secretary State Governor SSG, Barr Ibrahim Kashim, said that agriculture is one of key cardinal objectives of the present administration, that’s why we approved the sum of two billion naira injected in the project.

In his remarks, Commissioner of Agriculture Jidauna Tula, commended the SDGs for bringing the project in the State and assured of his ministry support towards the success of the project in the State.