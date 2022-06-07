Ogba declared winner in the rescheduled PDP primaries in Ebonyi -polls 253 votes

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Senator Obinna Ogba has polled 253 votes in the rescheduled PDP gubernatorial primaries held on Sunday at the party’s Secretariat, Abakaliki.

Ogba defeated his closest rival, Anayo Nwonu who scored 110 votes and was declared winner of the PDP guber primaries by the Chairman of the party’s electoral committee, Engr. Chris Okolo.

While reacting to his victory, Ogba appreciated God for making the exercise a success. He thanked the party members for the opportunity to be the party’s flag bearer. While extending a hand of fellowship to his co- aspirants.

“My brothers and co- contestants, I extend a hand of fellowship to you. This is a sport and one person must win. So I call on them to join me so that we take the party to the highest level.” (Ogba said)

In addition the new Chairman of the party Tochukwu Okorie said “I am the happiest man on earth at this moment.

“Today the gubernatorial election turned up Sen Obinna Ogba as the gubernatorial candidate of PDP in Ebonyi state.

“The process was transparent, the process was peaceful, no protest/complaint.

“For that I’m so grateful to God. I’m so grateful to PDP faithfuls and stakeholders in Ebonyi state.