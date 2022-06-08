2023 Gov’ship: Groups pressure Senator Jika to joint NNPP in Bauchi 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Some youths and women under the aegis of political pressure groups in Bauchi metropolis yesterday converged at the Halliru Dauda Jika senatorial constituency office intimidating him of the need for him to cross-carpet to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to aspire for the governorship of the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It could be recalled that Senator Jika, a serving senator under the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently gambled into the party’s Bauchi state governorship primaries, but gallantly lost to Air Marshal Saddique Baba Abubakar (rtd) along with others.

Speaking at the occasion, one of the group’s leaders, Sadik Abdullahi Kobi, said they have resolved to bully the Senator to look into the possibility of his cross-carpeting into the NNPP in order to meet his gubernatorial aspiration, saying the senator is a leader exemplary characteristics.

Kobi said, “This popular demand of mammoth crowds of both male and female are here to tender their plea to the Senator representing Bauchi central senatorial district to consider his plan B option of pitching tent with another political party so as to meet his governorship aspiration of giving Bauchi state a good leadership”.

“We have prior to the conduct of party primaries conspicuously advised the APC leadership to zoomed gubernatorial ticket to Senator Halliru Jika because he was adjudged to be a man of the people and a leader who is committed to fulfilling the needs and aspiration of the down-trodden masses of Nigeria. So we are pleading with him to join the NNPP to assume the mantle of leadership of the state”.

“So in our position as vibrant youths and women, we all come out to not only peddle him into another political party, but also to ensure that he takes to a reputable and formidable political party that would enable him meet his aspiration such as NNPP”.

He however assured the Senator that they would rally round him to whichever political party he moves into to meet his aspiration of clinching onto the governorship seat of Bauchi state comes 2023 polls.

Corroborating, the spoke women, Malama Saliha Abubakar said they were ever ready to comb all the nooks and crannies of Bauchi state to campaign for his leadership of the state, saying Jika is unparalleled to any of the gubernatorial aspirant in the state.

Responding on behalf of the Senator, his director media, Malam Haruna Muhammad commended the groups for their solidarity to the senator, assuring that he would unfailingly convey the message to the appropriate person to whom they were committed.