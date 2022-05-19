Advertisement

Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Obinze, near Owerri, say they have recovered arms and ammunition from insurgents’ enclave in Imo.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday.

Nwachukwu stated that the troops made the recovery after a gunbattle with bandits on Amaifeke-Akkatta Road in Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

He alleged that the bandits belonged to the Eastern Security Network, the militia arm of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

He said that the troops uncovered a cache of arms and ammunition suspected to belong to the network.

He explained that the feat was recorded during the troops’ ongoing operations to clear separatists’ hideouts around the Amaifeke-Akkatta Road.

According to him, the dissidents, having been overpowered by the troops, abandoned their black Toyota Camry car and weapons and fled the scene.

“After a thorough search, the troops recovered ten pump action shotguns, seven locally fabricated guns ane one locally made revolver pistol.

“Others included eighty live cartridges, one radio, some substance, suspected to be gun powder, a satchet of Improvised Explosive Device and the Toyota Camry,” he stated.

The army spokesman thanked members of the public for their continued support to the military and security agencies.

He noted that their support had helped in protecting the citizenry against the atrocious activities of the outlawed group.

He further appealed to Nigerians to continue to provide timely and credible information to aid the operations to restore peace and security in the South-East and other troubled parts of the country.