*May be arrested any moment



Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Chief Augustine Nnamani, Secretary, Mr. Cletus Akalusi, Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Dr. Festus Uzoh, and others may be arrested and arraigned for forgery of PDP receipts and three-man adhoc delegates forms.

This followed forged receipts exhibited in the ongoing lawsuit seeking to uphold the controversial list of three-man adhoc delegates compiled at a hotel near the Government House during the PDP Ward Congress on April 30, 2022.

It was gathered that in the bid to sustain the embattled list, Chief Augustine Nnamani, Dr. Festus Uzoh, and others assembled some loyalists of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to file a case in the Enugu State High Court.



The Suit No. E/379/2022 was instituted by Prince Paul Nnaji & Ors with the PDP, PDP National Chairman, PDP National Secretary & Ors as defendants.



Justice Harold Eya of the Enugu State High Court was also prompt in granting an interim order restraining the defendants from recognising or giving effect to any other three-man adhoc delegates list other than the list that emerged from the congress held on April 30, 2022 pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice.



Meanwhile, the plaintiffs in the bid to prove that only those on the list in question purchased nomination forms and therefore validly stood for the three-man delegates election exhibited some receipts for the purchase of nomination forms.

But while PDP Guideline, as signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary, set the cost of ward ad-hoc delegates forms at N5,000 each, receipts marked as Exhibits E, F, and H, tendered by the plaintiffs claimed PDP nomination forms were sold for N50,000 each.



A reliable source informed that this is fraudulent and had not only destroyed whatever case they were pleading in court, but had also put Nnamani, Uzo and others at the risk of possible arrest and arraignment over forgery of PDP receipts and nomination forms.