From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

A heavy downpour accompanied by a strong windstorm has destroyed several houses and a primary school in Gital, a community in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

247ureports gathered that several residential buildings were destroyed, rendering owners of the affected structures homeless.

“The rainstorm first uprooted the roof of Gital Central Primary School which blew away other residential houses.

“There is no reported case of loss of lives in the disaster,” a resident of Gital told our correspondent in a telephone conversation.

Similarly, Mr Daniel Danjuma Mazadu, Chairman of Tafawa Balewa Local Government, had already directed emergency officers of the local government to mobilise resources to assist the affected families.

It could be recalled that in 2021, a rain-associated disaster was recorded in the 20 local government areas of the state, which the disaster killed 20 people and injured 37 others. Several farmlands, bridges, culverts and houses were equally ravaged