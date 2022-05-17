Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has been been adorned the ‘Best Governor of the Year’ by the Leadership Newspaper for his outstanding performance in keeping Bauchi State safe amidst the insecurity situation in addition to introducing policies and programmes aimed at ensuring lives of the citizens are protected and improved.

Speaking during the occasion held at the ICC International Conference Abuja, Mohammed who dedicated the award to the citizens of Bauchi State said it would encourage him to do more for Nigerians having understood the enormous challenges and diversity of the Africa’s most populous state.

According to Mohammed his administration has provided curative measures to indolence and insecurity challenges in addition to executing numerous developmental projects despite the economic challenges adding that all successes recorded by his administration were as a result of support and words of encouragement from traditional rulers, elders, stakeholders and citizens of the state.

While commending the management and staff of the Leadership Newspaper, Mohammed said the award will go a long way in boosting his morale and quest to providing Nigerians with exemplary leadership they desire.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, Governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and Fayemi Kayode of Sokoto, Gombe and Ekiti respectively and many more in attendance, congratulated Governor Bala and called on him to do more.