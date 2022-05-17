Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A Gubernatorial aspirant of All Progressive Congress APC Sani Al’ameen Muhammad

has condoled the family of late Hussaini Musa Gwabba APC chairman Bauchi Local Government Council who died mysteriously in Bauchi.

Al’ameen condoled the family yesterday in Bauchi at the commissioning of his gubernatorial campaign office which was postponed due to the death of the APC chairman. He said we gathered here to open our campaign office but since we are mourning the death of one of our leader APC Chairman Bauchi Local Government, we have postponed the opening of the office until another time,instead we will offer special prayers for the repose of his soul and after the prayers we will visit his family”

Guber aspirant said all APC supporters friends and well wishers of late Hussaini, his family and the entire people of Bauchi and Nigeria’s lost a rare gem, a good leader who carries all along in his leadership style

Condoling the family, Al’ameen expressed his sympathy over the passing away of the Chairman.

“Let me convey the heartfelt condolence of my entire family, my supporters and indeed, on behalf of my friends well wishers over this irreparable loss. We might have lost him in this world, but we are confident that Allah has received him in the best of abode” .

He commended late Hussaini Gwabba him for his exemplary attitude and the vision and good mission he has for the success of APC at all levels.

Al’ameen assured that they will support the family of the deceased and advised APC supporters to remain calm and await the result of investigation carried out by the security Agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

Many speakers at the occasion reiterated their support to Al’ameen aspiration and advised APC delegates to fear Allah

Allah and choose Al’ameen as the most honest and reliable aspirant that will rescue the state and do more in providing Essential social services to the people.

They assured the Citizens of Bauchi State that this time will mark the beginning of a new and better Bauchi State for all of us if Al’ameen is elected “.