Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that no efforts should be spared in efforts to sustain the unity of Nigeria.

He spoke at the weekend during the Church wedding of the daughter of Govermor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Oprah and her heartthrob, Henry at the Assumpta Cathedral in Owerri the Imo State capital.

Represented by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, President Buhari congratulated Governor Uzodimma on the daughter’s wedding and for bringing her up properly, noting that the calibre of persons who turned up to witness the solemnisation of the Holy matrimony was more than a statement of approval for a successful marriage for the newly wed.

The wedding was officiated by the Archbishop of Catholic Ecclesiastical Province of Owerri, the Most Rev AJV Obinna.

Addressing the Congregation at the end of the Mass, the Vice President congratulated Governor Uzodimma and said he has not seen the Governor as excited and happy as he saw him in Church, an indication that the daughter’s wedding did something exceptional in his life.

To the nation, Prof Osinbajo said celebration of love in wedding is what Nigeria needs now, and emphasized the need for Nigerians to preserve the country’s sovereignty, through sustained love, unity and peace anchored in prayers.

The Vice President said the marital relationship of Nigeria needs to be sustained by the parties involved.

Prof Osinbajo also congratulated Oprah and her husband, Henry and their families on the consummation of the union and celebration of love, noting that it was appropriate and desirous for all concerned.

“Everything we desire in this country boils down to what we are seeing here today, where two people become one in unity and purpose.”

In his remarks at the reception held at Admiral Ndubisi Kanu Square Owerri, Governor Uzodimma expressed his appreciation to all who came from different parts of the country to attend the wedding, and prayed God to grant them safe journey back.

He wished the couple a fruitful, successful, and joyful married life, adding that God approved of it and has already blessed the marriage. He expressed happiness that the wedding was happening in his life time.

Governor Uzodimma enjoined Oprah to be always guided by the marital vow and injunctions to be loyal and submissive to the husband and prayed God to provide the husband the enablement to take care of the wife and the family.

Speaking as Chairman of the occasion, Senator Ike Nwachukwu advised the couple to always remember their background and the families they are coming from and work hard to maintain the image and status.

While blessing them, he prayed God to continue to protect and guide the couple in their life endeavour.

Earlier in his homily, Archbishop AJV Obinna advised the couple to put their trust in the Lord, submit to each other and be complementary.

He pointed out that “marriage is a preparation for heaven not just for earthly pleasure but for the glory of God.”

Obinna used the opportunity to thank Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Afenifere, for making a case for power to shift to the South East in 2023 and appealed to the Yoruba nation to support the zone in her quest to produce the next President of Nigeria.

“The Yorubas have the key to resolving the problem of Nigeria.”

He further appealed to the Presidency to come to the help of the Imo State Government in tackling the traffic congestion at Control Post which he said is occasioned by articulated vehicles from Port Harcort and Onitsha that converge at the junction. He appealed to the federal government to help open up the Avu bye-pass to help ease traffic.

Present at the well attended wedding include the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; other members of National and State Assembly, representatives of the Governors of Yobe and Nassarawa States; Wives of the Governors of Delta, Abia, Cross River and Oyo States; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and that of Labour and Productivity, Sen. Chris Ngige.

Others include ranking traditional rulers like the Oni of Ife and the Esu of Nupe; traditional rulers of Imo State, National and State leadership of APC, the Clergy and several Very Important Personnel (VIPs) too numerous to mention.

Guests were entertained by Flavour and Davido.