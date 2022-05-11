Advertisement



By CHUKS EKE

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to unveil the newly completed and equipped Irene Okwuosa ultra-modern hospital localted at Oraifite community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Complete with equipment for open-heart surgery, kidney transplant and treatment of other critical health challenges, the hospital, built by Sir Emeka Okwuosa, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Oilserv, in memory of his late mother, Irene, would commence full operation as soon as it is unveiled by Buhari.

The Hospital also has a state-of-the-art diagnostic centre and is one of its kind East of Niger and in the federation as a whole.

The Executive Director of Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, Azuka Okwuosa, said the foundation was embarking on the hospital project to abridge the gap created by the failure of the medical service centres, like general hospitals and health centres, to provide cures for critical health challenges that take many outside the country and lead to untimely deaths among those who are unable to travel outside the country for medical treatment.

“The hospital, a general facility but with a special interest in cardiothoracic services, is a step further in the philanthropic activities of Okwuosa, long known for his humanitarian gestures to society.

“The 27-bedded free hospital, an investment in advanced medicine, is a way in which the Oilserv boss is shining the light, “and it behoves other blessed and successful people in society to follow suit.”