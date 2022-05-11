Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said that his presidency will address the insecurity challenges and poverty in addition to uniting the country and making Nigeria viable for all citizens having a team of people with knowledge and experience.

Mohammed made this known today in Abuja while interacting with the State PDP chairmen on his presidential aspiration where he emphasized on the need to rescue Nigeria which is in pieces under the APC administration.

Division, according to Mohammed who pledged to rescue Nigeria from the hands of marauders, must be fought to salvage Nigeria for the benefit of her citizens hence the need to ensure unity and progress of the Africa’s largest political party.

He added that his administration will not be driven by ethnicity, nepotism or religion saying that aspiration of young Nigerians shall not be ignored.

Bala Mohammed said deepening unity, spirit of commonality, love, tolerance and togetherness will help in providing Nigerians with exemplary leadership they desire.

He commended the state PDP chairmen for their leadership style and contributions to the development of the Party and called on them to continue to work together with relevant stakeholders to ensure Nigeria’s democracy is strengthened.

On their part, the State PDP chairmen through the chairman of the Forum and Kaduna state PDP chairman, Felix Hassan Hyat described Mohammed as an ample and asset to the Party whose legacies then as FCT minister and now a Bauchi governor will never be forgotten.

While assuring their support, the chairmen pledged to continue to work together for the success of the PDP in the forthcoming election and beyond.