From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Bauchi Emirate council has denied online media story linking the Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu with Politics supporting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Information Officer of the Emirate Babangida Hassan Jahun,

He said the story is fake , an imagination of a reporter with the aim to cause disharmony and confusion.

The statement said to put the record straight this is the true statement of the emir during the Vice President Osinbajo’s visit to his palace.

“I want to welcome you to Bauchi state. I believe you are in Bauchi for political activities but you still considered it necessary to visit me at this material time. This shows the love and respect you have for the traditional institution, We believe that power belongs to Allah and he gives it to whoever he wants and at the same time, by virtue of our position, we are not politicians, we can’t participate in politics but we only advise wisely, We pray that whatever you are here to do today in Bauchi state is fruitful. Whatever will bring unity and peace in our country what we are after.”