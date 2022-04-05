Advertisement

By Our Correspondent

The immediate-past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has reportedly blown hot and shone his tigerly eyes at his former Chief of Staff, Mr. Primus Odili over his repudiation to sacrifice his senatorial ambition for his wife, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, both of whom have declared interest to jostle for the Anambra Central senatorial seat in the 2023 General Election.

A yet-to-be-confirmed report has it that the ex-governor, who invited Odili, the Member representing Anambra East and West Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, and other cabal members who are now known as Aguleri Billionaires to his house in Aguleri, became literally furious when they said no to his request, to the extent that he allegedly ordered Obidigwe out of his house.

Mrs Obiano today at the APGA National Office, Abuja

It was alleged that, at the meeting, Obiano begged them to support his wife’s senatorial ambition and stop embarrassing her, as fighting her is same as fighting him.

According to the source, the former Alert Governor specifically reminded Primus Odili how he brought him down from America where he was a taxi driver, put him into his government and gave him free hand to operate, from which he became who he is today.

This flashback, the source said, caught Primus, to the point that he visibly became sober.

However, things unexpectedly changed that same moment when Obidigwe stood up and boldly told Obiano that Primus will not step down for his wife, and that he should rather force his wife to step down for Primus.

Obidigwe’s action and effrontery reportedly got Obiano furious to the extent that he immediately asked him to get out of his house; while Obidigwe also angrily took his phones from the table and flounced out —and action that signalled the drawing of a battle line.

“With the action of U-AYA (Obidigwe), Primus then refused to heed to Obiano’s plea. When he stood up to leave, Obiano said, “You guys are bloody fools, I made all of you, my wife will defeat you,”” the source said.

Continuing, the source said: “Obiano was almost shedding tears seeing the boys he picked from gutters and made billionaires disregard him, stand up and walk out on him, just 3 weeks after he left power.

“They are now using the same money they made from his government to fight and humiliate him. Obiano has dared them and insisted it must be his wife.”

It was also reported that Osodieme, the ex-governor’s wife has gone to APGA Office in Abuja to pick her expression of interest and nomination forms, proving her unwavering determination for the senatorial battle.