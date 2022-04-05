Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi A Gubernatorial aspirant under the flatform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State Mallam Nura Manu Soro has donates donated 20 cars and 225 motorcycles to the party in the state.

Distributing the vehicles today in Bauchi, Mallam Nurasaid each local government was given one car, while the motorcycles would be distributed to the 225 political wards across the state.

He explained that the donation was his contribution to the building of the party in the state. “I am one of the loyal law abiding son of the party in the state and I deem it fit to make such contribution to strengthen our party, the contribution came from my friends and well wishers.

Mallam Nura said the party is ready and determined to take over the state from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023. He urged the leaders of the party to continue in their effort to promote peace,unity and justice and appeal ” who ever won a primary election should be supported by all members of the party to succeed.

Receiving the donation state chairman of the Party Babayo Aliyu Misau thanked Mallam Nura Manu for what he have been doing to strengthen the party and pledge to provide a level playing field to all aspirant during primary election in the State