People live and die but name of those that did well are always crafted with golden inscriptions and recognize in the whole nation. Most youths in their tender ages that were born by rich parents brag about that especially on social media, they display fleet of cars, spend prodigally and showcase their luxury apartments but it was not the same with Shamsuddeen.

He was born by a highly respected father who served in different political cadres from the State level up-to national and now serving as the Governor of Bauchi State, the humility and simple lifestyle of amiable Shamsuddeen are worthy of emulation by others born with silver spoons.

Shamsuddeen has a harmonious and cordial relation with both people from rich and poor backgrounds, he never discriminate nor hate any and that’s good attribute for a better leader. Similarly, despite growing up in a family where he never request for anything without getting it, Shamsuddeen is behaviorally upright, theologically equipped, educationally wise and matrimonially caring.

Interestingly, majority of his friends referred him as brother because he often take Panadol for their headaches, he viewed their problems as his and go to extra miles until they are resolved. In each month of Ramadan apart from the regular feeding done by his Dad and Mom, Shamsuddeen on his own feed many and provide food to many families for them to fast in abundance and have strength to supplicate more.

One fact about Shamsuddeen is that wherever his father goes he often go with him, when he was asked in an interview who was his role model, he confidently said his dad because of his tireless services to humanity and trying to bring succor to their lives.

Shamsu is incomparable to other sons and daughters of political office holders that sit in their comfort zones just surfing net or chat in social networking sites, he has to his credit chains of business ventures that are generating income to him without heavily relying on parents for demands; he knows that human needs are insatiable.

Few whose parents are leaders that remind them about their herculean tasks, Shamsu is blessed to be amongst them as he does that on weekly basis.

Some people usually dump old-time friends whenever their parents or close relatives become leaders or got appointments in lucrative government parastatals; Shamsuddeen is absolutely different who is still in good contact with them; he standardized their lives and upgraded their levels by gifting motorcycles, cars and tangible capitals for them to be independent.

Furthermore, Shamsuddeen could make a good leader due to his vast experiences, leading mentorship from his father, humanitarian activities to vulnerable by his mother as well as hospitable attitudes by relatives to the known and unknown people.

In conclusion, Shamsuddeen was brought-up by a mom that never believe in idleness, she has been in business for decades and still doing so despite being in government house her business never cease, his business too is steady and always progressing; he would be a leader that public treasury would not be his concern but executing lifetime legacies the way his Dad is doing.

Usman Abdullahi Koli,

mernoukoli@gmail.com.

