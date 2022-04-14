Advertisement

By 247ureport- April 14th, 2022.

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The Ebonyi State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress(APC) Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha has said that the fragments of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have since been decimated in the state.

Chief Emegha made this known while reacting on the recent judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja that sacked the embattled chairman of the PDP in the state, Mr Tochukwu Okorie.

In his statement, the Chairman referred to the opposition party in the state as “a group of ungrateful, barbaric, unscrupulous people seeking for relevance at all cost”. Adding that he never considered PDP as an opposition because it lacks Unity, Strength and Organisation as a political party.

The APC Chairman noted that the recent development has no bearing on the activities of his party because PDP has never been a viable opposition in the state since Governor David Umahi left the party in 2020.

Furthermore he (Emegha) said “Before now only few disgruntled elements were parading themselves as a political party called PDP, but with the court’s pronouncement today and subsequent swearing in of another person as it’s Chairman, it means there is more trouble among the so called individuals.

“For me, how can a political party which could not elect it’s leaders in a manner acceptable by the law boast of any relevance. Let me tell you that, if they want let them appoint anybody as a Chairman, they cannot win even single elective position in the state come 2023 general elections”.

“Immediately the state governor Chief David Nweze Umahi defected to APC in November, 2020, opposition political party died in Ebonyi.

“How can a political party without a structure in terms of leadership and also that operates from a hotel be dreaming of even a tangible success. PDP is totally abysmal”.

“If this is a misfortune or debacle, please let them sought themselves out and learn not be jumping the gun by following due process because this is not the era where PDP was in charge of the country and was allowing impunity and abuse of process to be the order of the day. (Chief Emegha Stanley said)

The APC Chairman in Ebonyi State Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha however emphasized that the sacked state PDP Chairman Okorie who lacks political will and ideology to run a united party is as good as the incumbent.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Ahmed Mohammed Wednesday, in its judgement held that the Chairman PDP Ebonyi state, Hon Tochukwu Okorie was not validly nominated to contest the party election held on October 16, 2021.