Advertisement

By Our Correspondent

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, allegedly arrested the wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, popularly known as Osodieme.

This is coming exactly four weeks after the arrest of her husband, Chief Obiano at a Lagos Airport while attempting to jet out with her.

As at the time of filing this report, it is, however, still sketchy why the anti-graft agency arrested the immediate-past First Lady.

Howebeit, there are speculations that the move was a confirmation that the Commission may have been discreetly investigating the ex-governor and his wife, and possibly must have gotten something against her that led to her arrest today.

Recall that Mrs. Obiano is one of the senatorial aspirants vying to represent her husband’s senatorial zone, Anambra North, at the 10th Senate in the forthcoming general election, under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

She also has her husband’s ex-Chief of Staff, Mr. Primus Odili, as one of her ‘defiant’ rivals in the senatorial outing.

According to reports, Mr. Odili, on his own, had allegedly vowed to team up with other Aguleri Big Boys, now known on social media as ‘Aguleri Cabals’ or ‘Aguleri Billionaires’ to disgrace, frustrate and make Osodieme’s senatorial journey a vain one.

This arrest, therefore, may not be unconnected with a mission to make or mar Osodieme’s reputation.

All efforts to confirm the authenticity of the reports and the possible cause of Mrs. Obiano’s arrest from her spokesman, Mr. Emeka Ozumba, proved abortive, as he declined to answer his call or respond to message sent to his phone.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday night, the Convener, Osodieme Volunteer Group, Mr. Uloka Chukwubuikem denied the arrest allegation, and described it as fallacious, unfounded, baseless and the evil handiwork of fifth columnist and desperate politicians who are jostling to score some cheap political points.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to the purported news making round as released by one Mr. Eneh Chigozie of AIF media that the wife of the former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has been arrested by the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) today, albeit he didn’t specify where and for what reason.

“The reading public should disregard the news as it’s fallacious, unfounded, baseless and the evil handiwork of fifth columnist and desperate politicians who are jostling to score some cheap political points.

“Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano has No case with the EFCC nor had been invited by the commission for any financial offense whatsoever in any disguise to have warranted her purported arrest.

“It has become a common knowledge that one Primus Odili, an impostor and pretender to the APGA ticket for Anambra North Senatorial seat and his godfather one Chinedu Obidigwe are both in the league to tarnish and defame the image, character and integrity of Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano for their jaundiced political quest.

“The unsuspecting public should disregard the rumor and FAKE NEWS as it’s only in the imagination of the detractors and hatchet writers and pen assassins.

“Osodieme is busy consulting wide for her Senatorial ambition and not interested in the gutter politics of few sore losers.”

More details later…