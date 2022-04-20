Advertisement

Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Boi Community in Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State have expressed their appreciation to governor Bala Mohammed over construction of road yhat linked from Boi to Tapshin communities.

The Community made the commendation during VII-MAA-YAA Annual Cultural Festival which held at Government Day Secondary School Boi, in Bauchi.

The president of the Boi Progressive Association (BPA) Rev. Chief. Philemon K J. Kichime (JP) said that governor Mohammed have really done a wonderful job to the good people of Boi that in history the community will not forget about him.

“We’re grateful, encouraged and we can also dream and hope for better communities, we pray and encourage you to keep doing good as you have started” says Rev. Kichime.

He further urges the good people of Boi youth and the entire voting population to avoid participating in electoral violence and focus on the power of permanent voters card (PVC) as an effective weapon of change.

In his part, the village head of Boi Malam Bala Likita thanked the governor for remembering good people of Boi Community in his administration and also to those prominent people who grace their festival and contribute for the development of the Community.

The village head further appeal to the Bauchi State government to intensifying more security survalances in the area, as the community will not forget to mention for the first time Boi Community has recorded an issue of kidnapping, urging the Community to be security conscious and be alert to report strange activities to the right authorities.

“I thank Almighty God for his sufficient Grace over our land let’s search what will bind us together rather than what will separate us, let’s foster Unity in other to bring more development in our land”