Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bauchi State has today commenced distributions of Permanent Voter’s Card to eligible members of public across the 20 local government area in the state.

Accordingly, the Commission also warned the general public against double or multiple registration of voter’s card in case of lost, damage, or been defaced which will registrants risk the tendency of having their registration cancelled.

This was contaibed in a press release by Adamu Gujungu, HOD, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC Bauchi State and made available to journalists Wednesday in Bauchi.

According to the Commission the distribution of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) is for those that have completed their registration during the First Quarter of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise from 28th June, 2021 to the Second Quarter which ended 20th December, 2021 at their respective INEC Local Government Area Offices from today, Tuesday, 19th April, 2022.

The statement further said that the actual owners must present themselves in persons with their Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) for collection. In essence, no collection of PVC by proxy will be entertained.

In the same vein, the Commission is reassuring those who completed their registration in the Third Quarter of the exercise from 4th January to 22nd March, 2022); and those registering now in the Fourth Quarter will have their PVCs ready for collection before the 2023 General Election.

It further added that people who registered in 2017/2018 and did not collect their PVCs should come and collect now.

The Commission is further appealing to those that are yet to register to do so in order to avoid the tendency of last minute rush as experienced during the previous exercises.

The Commission is also emphasizing that people should desist from multiple registration. Saying, “If you have an issue with any information on your previous PVC or have your Card lost, defaced or damaged, should state same to the Registration Officers to be sorted out. Double or Multiple registrants risk the tendency of having their registration cancelled”.

The Voter Education and Publicity Officer, said that Registration Centres remained open at the 20 Local Government Area Offices, State Offices and designated Registration Rotation Centres.