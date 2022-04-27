Advertisement

…Orders arrest of the perpetrators

…Sympathizes with families of those who lost their lives

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Wednesday directed with immediate effect, enforcement of curfew in Gudum Hausawa community, outskirts of Bauchi Metropolis following a community clashes which claimed lives of three persons, many people injured and houses burnt.

The governor announced the directive when he led heads of security agencies and top Government officials on an assessment visit to the affected communities.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bauchi Governor and media available to journalist in Bauchi.

Governor Bala Mohammed said already security agencies have arrested perpetrators of the community clashes and assured that his administration will not relent in providing lasting peace and security, not only in the area, but across all the communities in the state.

He directed security agencies to conduct intensive surveillance in order to identify the route cause of the incident and condemned burning of houses and other properties by unsuspected hoodlums.

“I have come here to commiserate with my brothers and sisters over the ugly incident that happened in this area and some of the perpetrators were arrested and we are in the process of prosecuting them. We are going to support those who their houses were burnt and the families of those who lost their lives with palliatives to cushion the effect of the incident.”

The governor who also directed for the establishment of police outfit in the area in a move to enforce security . He further urged communities residing in the area to live in peace and harmony in respective of their religious or tribal differences as no society can progress and development without peace.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda assured that the security agencies will work on the directive’s of the state government for the total restoration of peace in Gudum Hausawa community .