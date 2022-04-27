Advertisement

Movie star and producer, Yul Edochie has taken to his Instagram page to announce his second wife, Judy Austin Muoghalu.

Judy, who is also an actress, shares a son with her colleague-turned-husband, Yul Edochie.

The 40-year-old revealing his latest offspring to the world in the process announced the child’s mother as his second wife.

The presidential aspirant wrote: “It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE.

“Born by my second wife @judyaustin1. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”