From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and one of its founding Member Mallam BIBi Dogo an elder ststes man has explained that Former Senate President Bukola saraki should withdraw and allow Senator Bala Mohammed to stand as a Concensus Candidate for the North and Concensus candidate for the entire Nigeria in the forth coming 2023 General election.

Dogo stated this today in Bauchi when he interacted with reporters he said Bala credibility and acceptability to the generality of Nigerians is easy considering his sterling examplarty ledrship qualities and performance.

He said North East is the most backward and neglected region in the country and Bala should be supported in the inerest of Nigeria , equity , Justice and fairmess to enable the country get the required deveopmemt that will bring more sustainable peace and Justice to the People.

Dogo said Bala is a true son of PDP who never leave the party since inception but Saraki once left the party and castigated the party and even lead to the instances that the party lost Federal Government to APC.

PDP stalwart said today in the ineterst of peace and unity we believes strongly that the search for consensus, unity, solidarity and shared vision among the PDPs presidential aspirants is a worthy move and a patriotic venture that aims at reducing unnecessary tension, acrimony and unhealthy diatribe among competitors and restore back to our politics the culture of reaching common ground, the reduction of the politics of bitterness and the respect of all shades of political opinion. Even if the process doesnt secure all of its set goals at the end of the day, meaning that every aspirant participates in the Presidential Primaries, it would have imbibed in all aspirants the culture of placing the group above the self, in the partys shared vision of the future and in accepting the very results of the primary election.

He advised Governor Bala Mohammed to build on the success of the Consensus Arrangement and unfold his grand Nigeria First Governance Vision in the Common days and weeks. Building also on his successful consultations with wide ranging critical party holders, including but not limited to the Forum of Former Ministers, NWC, BOT, and the Senate and House of Reps Caucuses, he will reach out to every single party Delegate and influencer- a process he has long initiated unabatedly and we want to assured him of our support and commitment on that direction.

Dogo commended the resilent Commitment of readiness demonstrated by his Excellency, Bala Mohammed since his endorsement by our elders to lead discussion with all the aspirants in the PDP with a view to having a national consensus if possible is encouraging and this tells us that he’s the man for the job if we truly want to succeed.