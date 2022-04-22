Advertisement



. considers peaceful protest against insecurity in Nigeria soon

By CHUKS EKE

The World Alliance Against Terrorism,Violence and Inhuman Treatment, WAATVIT, has vehemently condemned the recent attack of the Abuja – Kaduna Rail line by terrorist which led to death of many Nigerians who were commuting on the train.

President of the Alliance, Dr Anthony Orunkoya Esq, a Legal Practitioner who made the condemnation in a press statement issued via SMS, described the terrorists’ attack as as an orchestrated one and blamed the Federal Government for its inability to manage the various security challenges in the country.

Dr Orunkoya emphasised that the Federal Government should intensify efforts by seeking cooperation from developed countries like USA,UK and Germany in areas of Integrated Intelligence Surveillance Security to curb this incessant attacks by terrorists whom the Nigerian Press often time refer to as bandits.

He reiterated that the economic pains which Nigerians are contending with due to inflation of essential goods and services is enough hardship and the woes of the common man should not be compounded with insecurity of lives and properties.

The WAATVIT President warned that if the government fails to sincerely tackle insecurity in Nigeria,sooner or later everyone will bear fatal consequences as no place will be secured, neither will there be a hiding place for both the rich and mighty.

The Rights Group further posited that the group is strongly of the view that the suspicion that some highly placed Nigerian politicians and even the military are the brain behind the insecurity in Nigeria due to desperation for power and evil intent to turn the insecurity situations into a profit making venture might be true as it is difficult to believe that the various security agencies do not have classified information of the identity of those behind series of mayhem in the county.

“We are considering a peaceful match in Nigeria in months to come in condemnation of the various insecurity in Nigeria and a detailed report of recommendations on how the insecurity in Nigeria can be checked will be presented to the Federal Government through appropriate authority for consideration?, the group warned.