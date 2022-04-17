Advertisement

Kano Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Murtala Garo has resigned.

It was gathered his resignation is in compliance with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s order that all political appointees aspiring to contest the 2023 general election should resign on or before April, 18.

Garo is one of the mainstream governorship aspirants in Kano State under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His resignation letter addressed to Ganduje reads: “I write with a deep sense of humility and gratitude to tender my resignation as Honourable Commissioner in charge of Kano State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.