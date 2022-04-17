Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna.

The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State (CP) ALIYU GARBA, has assured adequate Security in the state on the occasion of Easter Celebration.

The CP, Friday made this known in a press release made available to press men in Abakaliki.

The CP while felicitating with Ebonyians on the occasion of Easter, reiterates that “adequate security measures have been emplaced to dominate and frustrate the activities of unscrupulous elements in the State as he has charged the Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical/Operational Units of the command to deploy all the Operational arsenals at their disposal as well as collaborating with Sister Security Agencies/local vigilantes and intensify visibility patrols within their Areas of Responsibility (AOR).”

“The CP also directed their supervisory Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of the six Area Command Headquarters to ensure adequate deployment of Police personnel for maximum crime prevention at all the identified/major highways, streets, and public places of worship, recreation/events centre and market places, as well as sites of critical public infrastructures within their respective Areas.”

Futhermore, “the CP ordered the senior Police officers to ensure confidence-boosting, proactive, and high visibility patrols are carried out at motor parks, banks, and other financial institutions while taking adequate measures to provide a peaceful, crime-free, and enabling environment for religious, cultural and other socio-economic activities to strive.”

The CP, Aliyu Garba while urging all to celebrate responsibly, enjoined Ebonyians to remain law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement of persons/groups or mysterious objects noticed in any private or public place to the nearest Police Station or call the Police emergency numbers 07064515001, 07034232125 and Police PRO on 08064944617 for quick response.