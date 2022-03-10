Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Northern group known as the North-East movement has called on Dr. Godwin Emefiele, the serving Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN) to aspire for the seat of the president in the forthcoming elections 2023

The group at a political gathering held at the Pali suite on Thursday in Bauchi state, said that they are mobilizing youths as well as other citizens of the state to garner support for Emefiele to vie for seat of the presidency in order to salvage the country from all the challenges bedeviling it.

The North-East Coordinator of the movement, Alhaji Abbas Abubakar Aliyu who spoke on behalf of the group, said that it was time for the position of the presidency to be zoned to the South-east where Godwin Emefiele hails from, adding that an Igbo man has equal rights for the president.

Aliyu said that their reasons for calling on the CBN Governor to contest for the seat of the president in 2023 was in recognition of his laudable achievements and policies recorded in the CBN, adding that CBN interventions such as the Ancho-Borrowers Scheme has helped in massively reducing poverty that was seen to be endemic in the North-east region through the provision of farm inputs and one digit interest rate facility.

” We are here gathered in Bauchi state today to enlighten the general public on the need to call on Mr Emefiele to contest for the seat of the president in 2023.However, he needs our support to enable him fulfill his political aspiration.We want him to know that youths in the North-east part of the country are with him and will stand with him through thick and thin”

“We have so many personalities in the country, declaring their intention to contest the seat of the president in 2023, but Dr Godwin Emefiele stands out amongst all of them because of his track record of commitment, hard-work, integrity and patriotism he displayed when he took over the mantle of leadership of the Central bank of Nigeria during the administration of former President Good luck Jonathan and subsequently reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari till date” he said

The Coordinator said that the group will carry out massive campaigns in all the twenty local government areas of the state, including door to door campaigns to sensitize citizens of the state on the need to support the presidential ambition of Godwin Emefiele.

called on all Bauchi stakeholders, religious leaders, traditional institutions, business tycoons, youth organizations to join forces with North-east movement and prevail on Dr Godwin Emefiele, to yield to the audible call of Nigerians and contest for the number one office of this country