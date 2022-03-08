Advertisement

The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) has trained 30 women in business skills and entrepreneurial development in Bauchi State.

Ms Fatima Abubakar, FOMWAN’s Youths Lead, stated this at the inauguration of a one-day training exercise on Tuesday in Bauchi.

She said the exercise was designed to expose the participants to business and entrepreneurship development towards encouraging growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) at the grassroots.

The exercise, she said, also aimed at educating the participants on bookkeeping, access to loans, financial strategies, sole proprietorship among others.

“Women need to be conversant with strategies to create market to enable them to remain in business,” she said, and urged the participants to step down the training in their communities.

In her remarks, Zainab Galla, Asssistant Secretary of the FOMWAN, said that the exercise focused at women empowerment, encourage entrepreneurship development and financial independence.

Also, Mrs Hauwa Usman, a participant lauded the gesture, adding that it would enable the women to develop their enterprising skills for self-reliance.