Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said that his administration will continue to work together with relevant stakeholders in its effort to provide children with qualitative education.

Governor Bala was speaking during a presentation by an eleven-year-old school boy Abdurrauf Abdurrahman who apes the governor today during the flagging off of the Kaura Economic and Empowerment Program today in Giade and Shira Local Government Areas of the state.

According to Bala Mohammed the billions of naira his administration spends on reviving the educational sector yield a fruitful result adding that he will continue to ensure children in the state are off street to schools.

Governor Bala who was inspired by the talent of the young imitator said he would personally award him with a scholarship up to university level adding that more modern classroom blocks will be built in addition to renovated ones.

Also speaking, the State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed said as a thoughtful mother, she is proud and convinced by the talent of Abdurrauf adding that the future of Bauchi State and Nigeria will be bright if leaders of tomorrow are given qualitative education.

Abdurrauf made a wonderful presentation today in Giade, compiling Governor Bala’s tremendous achievements.