Advertisement

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Tuesday said he has formed a football club for adoration youths.

Mbaka stated this when he led delegations of Red Star Belgrade Football Club, Serbia, and Antalyaspor Football Club, Turkey, to the Government House, Enugu, on a courtesy visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi.

The cleric informed the governor that the delegations from Serbia and Turkey were “football Scouts who decided to use Enugu State for their scouting activities.

Mbaka added that they came to Enugu on behalf of Adoration Football Club.

Mbaka further disclosed that the youth of the Adoration Ministry who can play football are engaged in the sporting activities and stand the chance of being picked to play international football in their clubs in Serbia and Turkey.

The Spiritual Director said Ugwuanyi is a father to all and a very friendly governor who cannot do without making peace, stressing that his name should be peace”.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UDE Sports Management Limited, Uche Egbukwu, who was appointed as the Sporting Director of Adoration Football Club, Enugu State, commended Ugwuanyi for his peaceful disposition and uncommon leadership qualities.

According to him, among all the eastern governors, Ugwuanyi is number one who does not have any controversy.

“We respect you and Enugu State government; Here is a peaceful place, there is no problem of security here and the people of Enugu State love you,” he said.

In his speech, the Sporting Director and Chief Scouts, Red Star Belgrade Football Club, Serbia, Mr S. Milos, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the hospitality and for welcoming them, and expressed optimism that they would find many players in Enugu after the scouting activities.

Responding, Ugwuanyi welcomed the delegations to Enugu State and described their choice of Enugu for the international sporting programme as a worthy decision.

The governor assured them of his administration’s support, stressing that Enugu State is a peaceful state and had a lot of talents who can add value to football worldwide.

“If our people are discovered, we will benefit a lot”, he said.

Gov. Ugwuanyi therefore appreciated Mbaka and his team for the initiative of promoting sports development in the state and beyond.