Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has allegedly sealed a mansion traced to the immediate-past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano.

According to reports, the mansion, located at Ngozika Estate in Awka, Anambra State capital, was sealed shortly after his bail from the Commission’s custody.

The Commission was said to have placed a notice, which reads: ‘EFCC, Keep Off. Under Investigation’ on the wall of the building.

Recall that EFCC had earlier seized the international passport of the ex-governor, who was arrested last week Thursday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport while trying to jet out to Houston, USA, just few hours after handing over to his successor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

The Commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, was quoted as saying that Obiano was arrested for alleged “misappropriation of public funds” including N5 billion Sure-P and N37 billion security votes, which was withdrawn in cash.

Part of the funds, according to Uwujaren, was also allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state.