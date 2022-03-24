Advertisement

The quest to move Nigeria forward to a better position got a shot in the arm today as a political group arrived the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] headquarter in Abuja at the Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5 to purchase the presidential nomination forms from the PDP.

Members of the group who wore cloths and caps branded with the acronym “BAM” – Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed – stormed the PDP headquarters lead by a consortium of young and middle aged Nigerians drawn from across the various regions of Nigeria. They presented a bank draft of 40million.

According to information made available to 247ureports.com, the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed is not aware of the group’s action. Senator Bala Mohammed is reported to be at a closed door meeting with other PDP leaders and stakeholders where Abubakar Atiku is being asked to consider stepping down for an agreed consensus presidential candidate of the PDP.

The group is expected to present the nomination forms to Gov. Bala Mohammed later today.

Stay tuned