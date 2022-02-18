Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said that his administration has come up with initiatives aimed at upgrading the educational sector in the state saying that as he intends to start going to classroom being once a teacher.

Governor Bala was speaking during an interview with the Channels Television on the Political Paradigm where he narrated the successes he has recorded in three years.

According to Bala Mohammed he has not emerged as the Governor of Bauchi State blindfolded, plans to address all multidimensional challenges were thoroughly mastered with his garnered experience in the federal civil service.

Bala Mohammed said his administration with the little resources has built over three thousand classroom blocks, constructed over three hundred kilometre roads in addition to completing many projects abandoned by the previous administration.

On healthcare delivery, Governor Bala said already his administration has declared emergency on the sector and has built a functional PHC in each ward across the state in addition to equipping over four hundred PHCs, renovation and upgrading numerous general hospitals.

While commending the security agencies in the state, Governor Bala said the security in Bauchi State has improved, saying that his administration has provided Patrol Security vehicles in addition to welfare to support them.

Bala Mohammed said Bauchi State Government has under his watch established a robust feedback mechanism to address the insecurity in both urban and rural areas.

On economy, Governor Bala said his administration has opened up the economy for local and foreign investors, adding that over twenty thousand hectares of land had been allocated for rice producers.