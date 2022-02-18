Advertisement

The need to eat more of natural and organic food as a way of boosting one’s immune system and minimizing risk of cancer and other related diseases has been emphasized.

The Director, Anambra State Library Board, Dr. Nkechi Udeze made the call at a one-day event organized to mark the 2022 World Cancer Day.

Held at Branch Library, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, the event, organized by the Anambra State Library Board, had parents, teachers, students and participation.

Addressing the participants, the Director explained that the annual event was aimed at creating awareness about cancer, as well as educate them on the best preventive measures to keep them safe from the deadly disease.

Dissecting the theme of this year’s event, “Closing the Care Gap”, the State Librarian also advised everyone to regularly care for cancer patients around them and to also assist in creating awareness and disseminating information about cancer in their various localities and households, to help others avoid or minimize the risk factors, and to let them know what to do when they see some strange symptoms on their body.

Delivering a lecture at the event, Dr. Ijezie Arinze of the General Surgery Unit, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi defined Cancer as an uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the body, and revealed that anyone can suffer cancer, irrespective of gender, age, race or social status.

He noted that cancer can occur on any part of the body, and further enumerated some of the risk factors/things that can expose one to cancer, as well as some symptoms of the various forms of cancer.

While highlighting the various types of cancer to include cervical cancer, prostrate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, liver cancer, endometrial cancer, pancreatic cancer, among others; Dr. Arinze revealed that breast cancer accounts for 12% of all new annual cases of cancer worldwide, 25 of all cancer in women in Nigeria and 18% of all deaths.

While categorising the treatments of cancers into primary/preventive treatment, secondary treatment, and tertiary treatment, the health professional advised people to regularly exam their breasts and body system for unusual signs or symptoms, and to promptly consult health official for medical attention and advice, as, according to him, “a early detection and treatment can achieve cure for almost every kind of cancer.”

In their separate remarks, some of the participants at the event, including Mr. Peter Ibeh of the Ozubulu Branch Library; Miss Osakwe Ginika from Foundation Nursery and Primary School, Ozubulu; and Mrs Agatha Ozuigwe, a mother, appreciated the organizers of the event for such wonderful opportunity, and also promised to spread the information and share the knowledge they garnered at the event with others to help minimize cancer and its ravaging effects.