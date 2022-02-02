Advertisement

The Chief Press Secretary to Niger State Governor, Mary Noel Berje has described the Monday report by Arise TV that the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello was air lifted by helicopter from the busy Kaduna-Abuja Highway, due to traffic gridlock, as misleading, malicious and false.

In a statement, Noel-Berje said, Arise TV acted in error by not only relying on hearsay but failed woefully in adhering to the core value of objective journalism by not reaching out to crosscheck the story before airing/rushing to the press.

“His Excellency, Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello never airlifted contrary to reports that emanated from Arise TV and trended by other media, he rather waited patiently in the traffic.”

She demanded immediate retraction and apology for embarrassing the Governor, whom she described as one the most media friendly Governor.

“Arise TV is among the leading broadcast industry and as such should not be associated with this kind of brazen misconduct. I demand immediate retraction and apology from Arise TV to my boss, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for the malicious report”, She said.

By this singular act of professional misconduct, Arise TV opened the flood gate to other media to follow in the error.

“No society strives without robust media engagements. However, journalists must observe due diligence in the discharge of their duties to avoid doing damage to hard earned reputation”, she noted.

She maintained that the Governor’s door is wide open for journalists to crosscheck their fact before airing/going to the press.