The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu.

A source close to the anti-graft agency said that Okechukwu was detained over an alleged case of conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3billion.

The source added that the D-G arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja at about 1.30pm to honour its invitation.

As at the time of filing this report, Okechukwu was still in the custody of the EFCC, the source stated.

“He is still with operatives of the EFCC.”

When contacted, EFCC’s spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the invitation of the VON DG, but declined further comment.