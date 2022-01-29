Advertisement

The Kano state Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC) has inaugurated a clinic, in its efforts to improve the condition of service of the staff.

The Managing Director of the Council, Rtd Gen. Idris Bello-Danbazau, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen by the Council’s spokesman, Mr Musbahu Yakasai, in Kano, on Saturday.

Inaugurating the facility, Bello-Danbazau said the gesture was aimed at providing the immediate healthcare needs of the staff and to ensure a conducive working environment for them.

He said the council had since provided personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the council’s inspection team in order to safeguard them from hazardous areas and other harmful things, while conducting their duties in factories and industries.

He called on the staff to make good use of the clinic, while pledging more projects in the pipeline towards improving their welfare and condition of service.

” The Director, Quality Assurance of the council, Dr Tijjani Jafaru, will be in-Charge of the clinic”, the statement said.

On his part, the Director, Administration and General Services, (DAGS), Muhammad Sambo-Iliyasu, assured the staff of continued support and cooperation to policies made for a friendly KSCPC.